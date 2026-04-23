Fans pay big to see Messi's historic match at America First Field

SALT LAKE CITY — Lionel Messi is a player who needs no introduction for soccer fans, but he still emerged from the tunnel to raucous applause at America First Field on Wednesday. Thousands of Utahns and fans from around the region seized on a rare opportunity to see him take the field against Real Salt Lake - his first-ever appearance in Utah.

We caught up with several of them to capture the excitement.

“It’s all about family and community,” said RSL fan Matt Wright. “It’s the energy…we all come together to support the club and these players on the field.”

The Wright family feels that energy week in and week out as season ticket holders. “Getting to know the people that are around us every week - it’s like a big community affair,” said Glenn Wright.

But the makeup of that social circle was much changed Wednesday night - and the price tag ran much higher. “[We paid] $700…around there,” said Diego Muñoz.

Hundreds or thousands of dollars…all for one big name.

Diego Munoz and a friend flew in from Phoenix for what was a very special birthday gift. “Ever since we were little, we always watched Messi together,” Muñoz said. “It's probably one of his last seasons in the MLS league, so I’m really grateful that I’m able to come and watch Messi.”

Others we talked with said they came from Idaho, Montana, Vegas, and even Brazil.

Plenty of people still repped the claret-and-cobalt and were pulling for the home team. But stirred into this sea of fans was a heavy mix of Inter Miami pink and Argentina sky blue - people of all ages who’ve been inspired by the global superstar who yearned to get a rare glimpse of the all-star Argentine.

“I’m trying to get him to sign my shirt, but if not, I’m just here to watch the game,” said Beckett Whaley.

“He’s our soccer-obsessed kid and he wants to go pro one day so I’m just here to support him,” said his mother, McKenna Whaley. “Proud mom moment, I’ll probably get emotional just watching his excitement.”

Whether or not that dream comes true for 10-year-old Beckett Whaley, it was an emotional night for fans dressed in all colors - and they soaked in every second. “He’s such a fun player to watch and so, seeing him come to our hometown and play with us, it’s so exciting,” said Noah Wright.

The Wright family weren’t switching sides tonight - they predicted an RSL win tonight that sadly came up short in the final minutes of the match.

There may have been some disappointment going around among the crowd, as that magic Messi moment never came. But there was also always the chance that he wouldn’t even be named in the starting lineup.

So fans simply felt grateful to have had these 90 minutes (plus seven) to witness one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game.