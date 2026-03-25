Former BYU star Puka Nacua accused of using antisemitic remark, biting woman

LOS ANGELES — A woman claims former BYU star and current Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua used an antisemitic remark and also bit her on New Year's Eve.

The Los Angeles Times reports the claims were made in a filing requesting a temporary restraining order against Nacua. It alleges Nacua said 'f—- all the Jews," saying the woman "immediately felt uncomfortable and emotionally distressed" at the event in Southern California.

The lawsuit also claims Nacua "forcibly" bit her on the shoulder and bit her friend's thumb. According to the woman, Nacua's bite left a circular imprint of his teeth on her shoulder.

Nacua's attorney told the Times that the receiver denies the allegations about the antisemitic comment "in the strongest possible terms," adding that others who attended the event, including fellow Rams players, didn't hear the statement.

The attorney, Levi McCathern," also said Nacua's biting should be categorized as horseplay.

The request for the temporary restraining order against Nacua was denied by a Los Angeles Superior Court judicial officer, but a hearing is scheduled for April 14.