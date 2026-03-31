Former Utah State great Sam Merrill successfully carving out NBA role with Cleveland Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a homecoming for former Utah State guard and Bountiful High product Sam Merrill as the Utah Jazz host the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night.

What originally started at a 10-day contract in 2023 evolved into Merrill securing a multi-year deal with the team. Returning home is always meaningful for the Utah native.

"My first time playing two years ago, I was as nervous as I've been for a basketball game in a long time," said Merrill. "I am extremely grateful to represent Bountiful, where I grew up, represent Utah State, represent the whole state of Utah. The support I get here, just a ton of gratitude, I try and back that up and do things the right way and try and play the right way."

It was also the return of Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who spent five seasons with the Utah Jazz. Spida has been a sounding board for Merrill throughout his career.

"For me, it was just more so telling [Merrill] that I just believe in him," said Mitchell, the 7-time All-Star. "He didn't play much the first year he was with us, to see him go from that, to having the role he's having, signing the extension and well deserved, a lot of that is his own for and for me, it just continuing to instill like, 'Hey, we believe in you, we want you here and we want you to continue to be great.'"

Merrill added: "I've had lots of ups and downs, moments where I thought I was going to you know, 'make it,' and moments where I wasn't so sure, you know?" he said. "Just trust your process, trust the work you put in, have faith that it's going to work out in the end... I'm grateful that I'm with an organization that believes in me."