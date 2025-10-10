Go bananas! Banana Ball set for Salt Lake return

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Banana Ball is returning to the Wasatch Front!

While it's not exactly the Savannah Bananas, the brand of baseball they play is making a Utah comeback next summer with a three game series at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan.

During the August 13-15, 2026 visit, the Party Animals and Firefighters will face off in a 3-game series.

It's the first time the Banana Ball format will be played in Utah since the namesake club visited Smith’s Ballpark in 2024.

“We are thrilled to host the Party Animals and Firefighters at The Ballpark at America First Square,” said Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees. “It will be a fun and unforgettable weekend of baseball and entertainment for fans of all ages. We can’t wait to showcase the excitement of these teams and create another memorable experience at our new ballpark.”

Like the Bananas last visit, tickets can only be acquired through a lottery, with fans able to join the list until October 31, 2025. A random drawing will then be held to select the lucky winners.