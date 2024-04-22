'Blizzard' is betting favorite for Utah NHL team's new name

SALT LAKE CITY — The one thing on the minds of all Utah hockey fans these days... perhaps the only thing... is what will the state's new NHL team be called when the puck is dropped later this year.

As of Monday, the following seven names had been trademarked and appear to be the early frontrunners:



Utah HC

Utah Hockey Club

Utah Blizzard

Utah Fury

Utah Outlaws

Utah Venom

Utah Yetis

During an appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show Monday, team owner Ryan Smith said the franchise will hold a bracket-style competition to allow fans to vote on the team's name. However, Smith did not offer any details on when and how the competition would unfold.

While no one knows exactly what the final choice will be, when it comes to predicting the future, Las Vegas seems to always have the inside scoop. In fact, odds on the Utah team's name have now been put on betting boards, thanks to Bookies.com.

Right now, the Utah Blizzard is the betting favorite at +275, meaning if someone bet $100, they'd win $275. The Venom is right behind at +300, with Fury in third at +500.



Utah Blizzard: +275

Utah Venom: +300

Utah Fury: +500

Utah Yetis: +700

Utah Black Diamonds: +1500

Utah Shredders: +2000

Utah Stingers: +2500

Utah HC: +2500

Utah Hockey Club: +3000

Utah Golden Eagles: +3000

Field: +600

One thing is for sure and can be written in stone, Smith has already said the team will be called Utah to include the entire state, and not Salt Lake City.

Perhaps fans will get more insight into the new name when the team holds a free party at the Delta Center where the players and coaches will be introduced.