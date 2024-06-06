Utah NHL team naming vote whittled down to Final 6

SALT LAKE CITY — The fans have spoken, and now there is a Final 6 in the race to be the nickname for Utah's new NHL team.

LOOK: Are these the new logos for Utah's NHL team?

After weeks of first round voting, an original list of 20 possible nicknames has been whittled down to just six options, with fans now able to vote HERE in the next round.

The following names make up the final six:



Utah Blizzard

Utah Hockey Club (Utah HC)

Utah Mammoth

Utah Outlaws

Utah Venom

Utah Yeti

The Smith Entertainment Group is allowing the fans to choose the team's nickname, which won't be used until the franchise's second season. To allow for more time to come up with the name and branding, the team will be called the Utah Hockey Club in season one.

Six finalists comes as a bit of a surprise as owner Ryan Smith appeared to suggest that there was only a final four during an appearance last week on The Pat McAfee Show. It was on the show that Smith confirmed that Yeti and Mammoth had moved on to the next round.