RSL Coach Pablo Mastroeni reacts to claret and cobalt stars reportedly not making USMNT World Cup roster

The United States' roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in North America was leaked on Friday afternoon. Notably, Real Salt Lake stars Diego Luna and 19-year-old Zavier Gozo's names were missing.

"I think it's tough," RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said after the team's 1-1 draw at Minnesota on Saturday.

Gozo has never appeared for the US senior team, but he was reportedly in consideration to earn a spot on this summer's squad after dominating Major League Soccer play during the first half of the season. The West Valley City native has six goals and five assists in 14 starts for his hometown squad.

"I think form, going into the World Cup, is one of the criteria that's critical," said Mastroeni. "He might have been a long shot, but I felt like his attributes to a 26-man roster would be really good in moments you need to change the game."

Luna began the MLS season battling injuries, but he has returned to the pitch and shown the form that has earned him back-to-back trips to the MLS All-Star Game. He's tallied four goals and three assists in six starts and nine games played for RSL.

"It's an interesting decision for me," Mastroeni said.

The California native made 17 appearances for the red, white, and blue on the international stage in 2017. He scored four goals while donning his country's colors.

"In 2025, the national team really leaned on him. Both as an attacking player but also as a mentality piece."

Despite Luna and Gozo's accolades in 2026, they will both reportedly have to wait to play in a World Cup.

"To be fair, they're both in a good way, but they both know that the only way to get back there is to do well with us here at RSL," Mastroeni said. "Disappointed for them, hurt for them, but I know they will bounce back."

The official announcement for the USMNT World Cup roster is scheduled for this Tuesday at 1 p.m.

FOX 13 will be your home for the FIFA World Cup all summer long.