'No way I'm going anywhere!' Herriman Yeti isn't headed to NHL

HERRIMAN, Utah — With Yeti appearing to have the inside track to be the Utah Hockey Club's new nickname, the Salt Lake Valley's original Yeti says NHL be darned, they're not going anywhere.

In a terse statement Tuesday that will almost assuredly draw intense analysis from the world's brightest minds, the Herriman Yeti... yes, the one and only... left no doubt that his home cave will always be located in the foothills of the Oquirrh Mountains.

"For months now, I've been asked about my future," the Herriman Yeti wrote. "With that being said, I'd like to announce that there's no way I'm going anywhere!

"I am Utah's original yeti mascot and my home and heart forever belong to Herriman!"

For seven years, the bulbous-headed Herriman Yeti has brightened the lives of children of all ages, appearing at batting cages, the local ice cream shp, fire station or party.

"We have a unique relationship full of high fives, waves, dancing, and fun!" said the Yeti. "You've embraced my adventurous spirit that has allowed our community pride to grow and thrive through activities I'll never forget."

While the survey being conducted by Utah's new hockey team is still underway, Yeti has been a crowd favorite since the franchise moved to Salt Lake City. Over the weekend, Bill Armstrong, the team's general manager, accidentally (or not-so-accidentally) used the Yeti name when talking about draft pick Tij Iginla.

“When we hit Pick 5, that’s when we knew,” said Armstrong. “That’s when we knew he would be a Utah Yeti, I think.”

