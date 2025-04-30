Whoops! Did Utah Hockey Club make 'Mammoth' nickname mistake?

SALT LAKE CITY — Did an apparent accidental leak let slip one of the most tightly held secrets in Utah sports history?

Eagle-eyed fans of the Utah Hockey Club noticed a minor but potentially earthshaking change to the team's YouTube channel early Tuesday, as its handle briefly switched from @UtahHockeyClub to @UtahMammoth.

For months, Mammoth has been considered the favorite to be the franchise's new nickname after playing its inaugural season as the Utah Hockey Club. Outlaws and a return to Utah Hockey Club were the other finalists, in which fans were allowed to vote on a favorite.

When asked about the possible nickname leak during a Wednesday briefing to announce Delta Center renovations, Smith Entertainment Group executive Mike Maughan refused to confirm or deny that Mammoth has been selected or deemed a winner.

Find out below what mammoths have to do with Utah:

Utah's hockey team name finalist: What do mammoths have to do with Utah?

"Progress continues on exploring all three of the name options that were chosen as finalists by our fans," he said. "We're fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season and look forward to sharing that with our fans when we do."

Pressed with a follow-up question about the YouTube change, Maughan reiterated his previous statement.

"We're fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season."

Check out renderings of the Delta Center renovations below:

Smith Entertainment Group begins multi-year renovations to Delta Center

ESPN.com reports the nickname unveiling could come before the NHL Draft on June 27-28.

Meanwhile, the team's YouTube page is no longer available and appears to have been deactivated.