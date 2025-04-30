Whoops! Did Utah Hockey Club make 'Mammoth' nickname mistake?

SALT LAKE CITY — Did an apparent accidental leak let slip one of the most tightly held secrets in Utah sports history?
Eagle-eyed fans of the Utah Hockey Club noticed a minor but potentially earthshaking change to the team's YouTube channel early Tuesday, as its handle briefly switched from @UtahHockeyClub to @UtahMammoth.
For months, Mammoth has been considered the favorite to be the franchise's new nickname after playing its inaugural season as the Utah Hockey Club. Outlaws and a return to Utah Hockey Club were the other finalists, in which fans were allowed to vote on a favorite.
When asked about the possible nickname leak during a Wednesday briefing to announce Delta Center renovations, Smith Entertainment Group executive Mike Maughan refused to confirm or deny that Mammoth has been selected or deemed a winner.
"Progress continues on exploring all three of the name options that were chosen as finalists by our fans," he said. "We're fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season and look forward to sharing that with our fans when we do."
Pressed with a follow-up question about the YouTube change, Maughan reiterated his previous statement.
ESPN.com reports the nickname unveiling could come before the NHL Draft on June 27-28.
Meanwhile, the team's YouTube page is no longer available and appears to have been deactivated.