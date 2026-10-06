Mammoth look to build chemistry on 5-game road trip

SALT LAKE CITY — For the Utah Mammoth, the early-season road trip is about more than collecting points.

The Mammoth are in New Jersey Tuesday for the third game of a five-game road trip, giving the team valuable time away from home to build chemistry and get to know one another better.

“It’s good to get on the road early,” Mammoth captain Clayton Keller said.

That time together comes at an important point in the season, particularly with the additions of veteran forwards Anders Lee and Vincent Trocheck to the team’s top two lines.

“We are so lucky to have Vincent Trocheck on our side,” Mammoth play-by-play announcer Matt McConnell said.

Keller said the team is still learning how to play together, but he believes the chemistry will come with time.

“I think we’re still figuring each other out a little bit, and I think it’s going to come eventually,” Keller said. “We’ve shown flashes, but I think connecting a little bit. We’re talking about it a lot, and there’s tendencies and things like that, so it’s not something I’m too worried about, to be honest. I think we’re all pretty smart players that think the game at a high level.”

Lee Making an Early Impact

Lee has joined Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley on a line, bringing years of NHL experience to a group that is still developing its chemistry.

For Guenther, one of Lee’s biggest impacts has already been his composure and leadership.

“I think just his calmness and how composed he is,” Guenther said. “He’s played so many games and been around for so long, so I think just having that voice on the bench and just being able to talk to and knowing there’s another game, another shift. I think it helps us a lot.”

Keller said Lee has quickly earned the respect of his new teammates both on and off the ice.

“There’s not one bad thing that’s said about him. Just great player, teammate, on and off the ice,” Keller said. “Seemed like a no-brainer for us to add to our team, and just the things that he’s brought in such a short time has been great, and we’re so lucky to have him.”

For Guenther, getting to spend time with veteran players like Lee provides an opportunity to learn from players who have already experienced many of the challenges that come with an NHL season.

“It’s just fun to get to know guys who are a little bit older than you and have been in your shoes,” Guenther said.

With five games on the road, the Mammoth have plenty of time to continue building relationships away from the rink — and, they hope, develop the chemistry that can translate to success on the ice.