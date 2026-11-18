SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth know they are doing plenty of things right. Right now, those things just aren't translating into wins.

Utah's losing streak reached six games Monday night with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, a game the Mammoth led 2-1 late in the third period before Vancouver rallied to steal the win.

For a team searching for a way out of its recent skid, it was another reminder of just how fine the margins can become when things aren't going your way.

"We're just getting some unlucky breaks," captain Clayton Keller said. "It's going to happen during the season. No one feels sorry for us. You want to dwell on the positive. You just got to stay confident and keep going at it."

The Mammoth believe there are positives to take from their recent play, even if the results haven't followed. And as difficult as the last six games have been, the team is trying to use the adversity as an opportunity to learn more about itself.

"This is when you learn the most about your team and yourself and your game," Keller said. "When you're going through adversity, not when things are great and you're winning every single night."

The challenge now is turning solid stretches of hockey into victories.

"You've got to find ways to win games, and right now I feel like we're playing well, it's just we're finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win," forward Vincent Trocheck said. "It's just one or two mishaps here and there during a game that are too big."

That has naturally brought frustration to the Utah dressing room, but the Mammoth are emphasizing the importance of making sure that frustration doesn't divide them.

"It's OK to be frustrated, but you have to channel it in the right way," said Trocheck on Monday. "You can't get frustrated at each other. We've got to make sure we're sticking together in here."

That frustration could even become motivation as Utah tries to snap its losing streak.

"A lot of people in this game use frustration positively and are able to make it fuel them a little bit more, so hopefully we can do that," said Trocheck.

Utah won't have to wait long for another opportunity.

The Mammoth return to the Delta Center on Wednesday night to face the Colorado Avalanche, giving them a chance to put Monday's disappointment behind them and finally turn some of their encouraging play into the result they've been searching for.

"You know, the results will come," said Keller. "We can't stay down. We play another huge game against Colorado. That's what we got to look forward to and learn from tonight."