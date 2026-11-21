LEHI, UTAH — For one afternoon, the focus was on games, stuffed animals and smiles.

Utah Mammoth players spent Friday visiting children at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, taking a break from the rink to bring some fun to kids and families spending their days in the hospital.

Forward Anders Lee said the goal was simple: break up the routine and provide a little joy.

“We’re playing air hockey, stuffing stuffed animals, you know, kind of breaking up a little bit of the monotony and what they have day to day here in the hospital,” Lee said. “Try to put a smile on their face and just spend some time with them.”

WATCH | ‘A chance to be a kid’: Utah Mammoth brighten day for children at hospital

‘A chance to be a kid’: Utah Mammoth brighten day for children at hospital

There were plenty of activities to go around. Defenseman Nate Schmidt even found himself hosting a game show broadcast hospital-wide as players spent time with the children.

For Kelsi Moore, a child life specialist at the hospital, those moments of fun carry an important meaning.

“It means so much to see the smiles on the kids’ faces because it means that they’re having a chance to just be a child,” Moore said. “That is what is most important, is that they get a chance to be a kid first rather than a patient.”

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The visit meant plenty to the players, too.

Schmidt called it one of the most important things the team does during the year and fully embraced the chance to have some fun. He and one young Spider-Man fan made matching stuffed bears and, naturally, put them to use.

“We’ve had a battle with them already,” Schmidt joked. “It’s honestly so much fun to be here to just try and bring some joy. One would say that’s kind of what I do best, and that’s why I’m so happy to be here today.”

But underneath the games and laughter was an appreciation for what the children and their families face each day.

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Lee said visits like these offer players a chance to give back while also gaining some perspective of their own.

“These are always special days,” Lee said. “It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community and spend some time with these kids that are extremely brave.”

Lee added that the courage shown by the children is something the players can learn from.

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“They’ve got a lot of courage and are going through a lot, so we feed off of that,” Lee said. “I think as adults and, I guess, hockey players, we can take a lot away from this.”

For a team accustomed to competing on the ice, Friday was instead about air hockey, stuffed bears and a few hours devoted to making hospital stays feel a little less like hospital stays.