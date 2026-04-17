NHL sets times, dates for Utah Mammoth-Vegas playoff series

SALT LAKE CITY — The schedule has officially been set for the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights as the teams get set to face off in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The teams will open the series in Game 1 on Sunday in Las Vegas, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. MT on The Spot - Utah 16.

FULL SCHEDULE - (All times MT)



GAME 1 - Sunday at Vegas - 8 p.m.

- - 8 p.m. GAME 2 - Monday at Vegas - 7:30 p.m.

- - 7:30 p.m. GAME 3 - Friday, April 24 at Utah - 7:30 p.m.

- - 7:30 p.m. GAME 4 - Monday, April 27 at Utah - TBD

- - TBD GAME 5* - Wednesday, April 29 at Vegas - TBD

- - TBD GAME 6* - Friday, May 1 at Utah - TBD

- - TBD GAME 7* - Sunday, May 3 at Vegas - TBD

* - if necessary

The Mammoth qualifying in the franchise's second season in Salt Lake City is cause for celebration, and taking that step shows evidence of GM Bill Armstrong and the front office building a contender.

Strengths: Their top forwards are excellent, from captain Clayton Keller and budding young star Logan Cooley to Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka. Mikhail Sergachev is a true No. 1 defenseman who can produce offense.

Weaknesses: Like a lot of teams, Utah has relied a lot on its starting goaltender, with Karel Vejmelka starting the most games of anyone at the position in the league.