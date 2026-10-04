Nick Schmaltz scores twice, reaches 500 points as Mammoth beat Blue Jackets 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nick Schmaltz had two goals and the Utah Mammoth scored three times on the power play to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night for its second straight victory to open the season.

Mikhail Sergachev and Dylan Guenther each scored power-play goals. Sergachev added an assist and Guenther and Logan Cooley each had two assists. Sebastian Cossa stopped 15 shots in his Utah debut.

Clayton Keller had two assists to reach 600 NHL career points. He has two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 17 career games against the Blue Jackets and four assists this season.

Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, and Jet Greaves stopped 21 shots. Matthew Knies had an assist, giving him four points in his first two games with the Blue Jackets.

Sergachev put Utah ahead with a power-play goal from near the blue line at 11:55 of the first period. Schmaltz doubled the lead less than five minutes later.

Johnson scored on a breakaway 1:30 into the second period to make it 2-1 before Guenther scored on the power play at 5:59 of the third for his third power-play goal in Utah's first two games.

Schmaltz made it 4-1 with a power-play goal at 14:13 for his 500th NHL point.

The game opened a five-game road trip for Utah and was the first half of a back-to-back.

Up next

Mammoth: At the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: Hosts the Pittsburgh on Friday night.