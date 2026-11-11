Pop sensation Benson Boone to perform at NHL Winter Classic in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth players won't be the only ones getting cheered on during the NHL Winter Classic in Salt Lake City on New Year's Eve.

The NHL announced that pop superstar Benson Boone will perform during the first intermission of the outdoor game between the Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium. It is the first time the Winter Classic, one of the league's tentpole events, will be played in Utah, with the Mammoth the 32nd franchise to participate.

Boone was scheduled to play in Salt Lake City as part of a music festival scheduled last month at the Utah State Fairpark; however, the event was later canceled under mysterious circumstances.

The 24-year-old Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter just wrapped up his Wanted Man tour and is one of the biggest performers currently on the music scene.

Boone's performance is just one of several planned in Salt Lake City surrounding the NHL event. Utah favorite Post Malone will headline a concert with Alesso at Delta Center after the game.

Tickets are still available for both the NHL Winter Classic and the Post Malone concert.