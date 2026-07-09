Utah Mammoth first-round pick Caleb Desnoyers confident ahead of training camp

SALT LAKE CITY — Caleb Desnoyers is ready to prove he deserves a roster spot on the Utah Mammoth this upcoming season. The #4 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft was impressive during development camp last week.

"I'll never put a limit on myself," said Desnoyers. "I am always reaching for the highest thing. The Mammoth want to win and I'm confident that I'm a player that will help the team win next year, and for the years to come."

Desnoyers signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Mammoth in March. The contract will begin at the start of the 2026-27 season, but there is no guarantee he will be on the team. He now wants to prove that he's ready for the NHL.

"I'm always trying to be myself on and off the ice, " said Desnoyers. "It's been working, and it's the reason why I'm here today. We'll see at training camp after a big summer. I'll be here to make a spot."

Utah Mammoth general manager tells his young prospects that they have to come into training camp and take someone's job. That's what he wants to see from Desnoyers.

"He's got a chance to come in and impress, you never know," said Armstrong. "It will be his first real training camp because of injuries last year. We'll see what he can do. He's a pretty exciting kid, and another hockey. All he dreams about is playing in the National Hockey League."