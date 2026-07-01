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Utah Mammoth trade for Vincent Trocheck, send Durzi, Beaudoin to Rangers, report says

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Julio Cortez/AP
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Rangers Stars Hockey
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SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have reportedly acquired center Vincent Trocheck in a trade that sends Sean Durzi, prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third round draft pick to the New York Rangers.

The Athletic is reporting the 32-year-old Trocheck had a 10-team no-trade list, which the Mammoth weren't on, enabling the trade.

Last season with the Rangers, Trocheck had 53 points on 16 goals and 37 assists.

A two-time NHL All-Star, Trocheck was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2011, before playing with Carolina and eventually the Rangers. He was also a member of the United States Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal in Milan in February.

Durzi had 5 goals in 60 games last season, while Beaudoin, a forward, was the team's 2024 first round draft pick.

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