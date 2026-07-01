Utah Mammoth trade for Vincent Trocheck, send Durzi, Beaudoin to Rangers, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have reportedly acquired center Vincent Trocheck in a trade that sends Sean Durzi, prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third round draft pick to the New York Rangers.

The Athletic is reporting the 32-year-old Trocheck had a 10-team no-trade list, which the Mammoth weren't on, enabling the trade.

Last season with the Rangers, Trocheck had 53 points on 16 goals and 37 assists.

A two-time NHL All-Star, Trocheck was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2011, before playing with Carolina and eventually the Rangers. He was also a member of the United States Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal in Milan in February.

Durzi had 5 goals in 60 games last season, while Beaudoin, a forward, was the team's 2024 first round draft pick.