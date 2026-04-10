Utah Mammoth clinch team's first-ever NHL playoff berth

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in NHL history, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are coming to Utah.

The Utah Mammoth earned its first-ever playoff bid Thursday, thanks to the team's 4-1 win over Nashville, coupled with Anaheim's win against San Jose.

While the organization formally known as the Arizona Coyotes had previously played in the postseason, most recently during the COVID-shortened season in 2020, the playoffs will be a new experience for the Mammoth, who moved to Utah before last season.

The team said it's the third NHL franchise in the last 45 years to make the playoffs within its first two years of play, joining the Vegas and Seattle.

As of Thursday, would face Edmonton in the first round of the playoffs. However, four games remain on the regular season schedule and postseason matchups can shift.

Mammoth playoff tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

Utah beat the Oilers 5-4 in an overtime thriller at home Tuesday.

The Mammoth return to the ice Saturday afternoon against Carolina at Delta Center, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to start on April 18.