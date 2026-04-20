Utah Mammoth fans descend upon Las Vegas to cheer on their team

LAS VEGAS — Like the whooly mammoths of old, who migrated thousands upon thousands of miles across the planet, Utah Mammoth fans have made the trek to Las Vegas to see their team skate in the NHL Playoffs.

Hundreds of Mammoth fans were seen outside and inside T-Mobile Arena before Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, and many shared the same message for their guys.

"Die out on the ice today," said one Mammoth fan. "This is history. You're making it. Go all the way, baby!"

Mammoth fans Aston and Jake were first in line outside the arena.

"We're pumped. We've been here since about 9 in the morning!" they said.

Fans young and old were ready to cheer on the Mammoth, including kids who held signs saying they'd miss school to go to the game in Las Vegas, and one whose first-ever hockey game was Utah's first-ever playoff game.

One Mammoth season ticket holder who made the 5-hour journey south for the game was in awe over the response of diehard Utah fans who swarmed Sin City.

"This whole... look at this. I mean, it's ridiculous. It's such a great community to be a part of, and we're having a fun season, and we're here... first time ever," he said. "It's the best thing ever. It's so cool. Yeah, no regrets in any way, shape or form."