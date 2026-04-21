Utah Mammoth ready for game two against Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — The Utah Mammoth came up short in game one of their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they liked how they played in game one.

"I think it was a good game of the playoffs," said Utah forward Kevin Stenlund. "It was a hard-fought battle."

Now it is on to a pivotal game two. The Mammoth will try to even up the series before it moves to Utah for game three on Friday at the Delta Center.

"We know how big this game is," said forward Alexander Kerfoot. "If you go down two-nothing back at home, it's a lot different than tying the series up. There are some things we can build on. We like where we are at, we're a confident group, and we've just got to stay that way."

There was a lot of physical play in game one. The Mammoth want to match that physicality while keeping their composure, which is a tough ask in an intense playoff series.

"It's tough," said Kerfoot. "That's the balance you need to find. The best teams do a good job of balancing that."