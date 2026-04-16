Utah Mammoth to face Vegas Golden Knights in first round of NHL Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — The stage is set for the Utah Mammoth's first-ever appearance in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, we're just waiting for the showtimes.

Utah learned late Wednesday that they will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round, which gets underway this weekend. The Golden Knights will have home-ice advantage due to being Pacific Division champions.

Game dates and times will be announced Thursday.

The first round matchup was secured after Vegas defeated Seattle 4-1 on Wednesda, almost a week after the Mammoth clinched its postseason bid.

The Mammoth won the regular season series against Vegas, going 2-1-0 against the Golden Knights, but Vegas enters the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league, currently riding a 7-0-1 streak to end the regular season schedule.

Utah will close out its regular season Thursday at home against the St. Louis Blues.