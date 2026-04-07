Utah Mammoth unveil the one, the only... Zammoth!

SALT LAKE CITY — The newest star on the Utah Mammoth roster doesn't score goals or kick save slapshots. In fact, it doesn't even skate. What it does do is provide tons of fun, and that's just because of the name!

The Utah Mammoth Zammoth is set to make its debut Tuesday during the team's game against Edmonton at Delta Center.

Featuring the iconic 3D-printed tusks and trunk of the team mascot, the Zammoth isn't a Zamboni... although it was one in a previous life... but will carry Mammoth fans during pregame ceremonies and game intermissions.

"As we continue to build out, providing awesome experiences for our fans, there was a conversation of building something unique to us that really accentuates what we're trying to do with our brand and build something cool," explained Chris Barney, Smith Entertainment Group president of revenue and commercial strategy.

Utah Mammoth

Built in collaboration with Utah's Diesel Brothers, the 17-foot-tall Zammoth was built on the frame of the Zamboni that worked the ice during the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

"They called me up and asked me to sit in on the design meeting, and so I did a quick mockup of what I was thinking would be cool. Basically, I drew it out on a napkin. That's where it started, and then from there, it's just escalated into a great design that they were able to put into production," said Billy Zuber of the Diesel Brothers.

Utah Mammoth

While parading around the rink, the Zammoth will be a full, interactive experience with special effects, custom lighting, and a sound system, according to the team.