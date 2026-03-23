Jerrod Calhoun leaves Utah State to be Cincinnati head coach, reports say

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State basketball program will once again be looking for a new head coach as Jerrod Calhoun has reportedly left to take the top job at Cincinnati.

Multiple outlets have reported that Calhoun has accepted the Cincinnati position after two years in Logan.

Calhoun's departure is not a major surprise, as he is a Cincinnati graduate who served as a graduate assistant with the team under former coach Bob Huggins.

In his two seasons at Utah State, Calhoun led the Aggies to NCAA Tournament appearances each year. Last week, Utah State upset Villanova in the first round of the tournament, before losing Sunday to No. 1 seed Arizona.

Calhoun served as head coach at Fairmont State, where he led the Fighting Falcons to an NCAA Division II championship game appearance, and Youngstown State, before joining Utah State in 2024 after Danny Sprinkle left the program for the University of Washington.