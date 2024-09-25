Utah State students pumped to kickoff school's Pac-12 era

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University campus is buzzing with excitement over the school's new partnership with the Pac-12 Conference which was signed, sealed, and delivered this week.

"Good competition is always great," said senior Mitch Olsen. "It's going to be awesome to see how Utah State is going to do against the big boys."

In a move that was unimaginable just weeks ago, Utah State's move to the Pac-12 from the Mountain West Conference is a big deal for the school's future.

"It's a tremendous opportunity that future-proofs our athletics department, that gives us a bright stage and a big platform to be highly successful, highly competitive," explained Utah State athletic director Diana Sabah.



Students are already looking ahead to the 2026-27 academic year when the big switch will take place and Utah State will compete against schools such as Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State and Boise State.

"Nobody likes to lose, so I think being in the Pac-12 will help everyone get just really excited for football and help support the team," said freshman Tuyler Wayne,

"It's exciting to kind of feel that sense of community when you're in the student section and moving forward in this together," added freshman Katelyn Williams.

Until the switch, Utah State will still be out on the field, courts or wherever else Aggies compete as they look to dominate the Mountain West Conference.

"We know we won't be able to put those patches on our jerseys or compete in that conference until fall of 2026," said Sabah, "but the support, the excitement from all of our constituents, we're just really thankful for those supportive measures and we want to say thank you to everyone."