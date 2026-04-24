Caleb Lomu taken 28th overall by New England Patriots in NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah tackle Caleb Lomu is headed to New England after being taken by the Patriots with the 28th overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Over the past two seasons, Lomu started 24 games at left tackle for Utah and was named First-Team All-Big 12 Conference following the 2025 season, in which he allowed just two sacks.

According to NFL scouting, Lomu is considered "very athletic" with displays "good quickness."

Lomu chose Utah over offers from Michigan and USC out of high school, and starred with the Utes after redshirting his freshman year.