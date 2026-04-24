Cleveland Browns select Spencer Fano with 9th pick in the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns selected University of Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano with the 9th overall pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.

Fano's selection is the highest for a Utah player since Alex Smith was the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft.

In three seasons with the Utes, Fano earned All-American consideration every year. He capped the 2025 season by being named First-team AP All-American and winning the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation's top interior lineman, and the first Utes player to win the honor.

Coming out of Timpview High School in Provo, Fano was considered to be a 4-star recruit and the number one player coming out of Utah during his senior season.

Heading into the NFL Draft after his junior season, Fano was considered to be one of the best offensive linemen available and will likely be expected to start immediately during his rookie year.