Kansas-Utah game moved up due to incoming storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Incoming storms expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding over the weekend has forced University of Utah officials to move up Saturday's football game vs. Kansas.

The game, which was scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m., has moved moved to 6 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah under Flood Watch as remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel move in:

Utah under Flood Watch as remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel move in

Both Utah and Kansas programs agreed to the move.

The game will be televised on an undetermined ESPN network.