Utah welcomes the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy to the State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — When the final whistle blows during that final FIFA World Cup game, there’s one thing on everyone’s mind. It’s made of solid, 18-carat gold and weighs about 13.6 pounds.

The FIFA World Cup trophy depicts two human figures stretching up to hold the Earth with a green base. It can only be touched by World Cup winners and heads of state.

Since 1974, the World Cup winners have been presented with the FIFA World Cup Trophy after the original trophy was presented to Brazil — the first team to win the tournament three times.

FIFA also changed the regulations for how the trophy was distributed. So, no team gets to keep the original. Instead, the trophy remains in FIFA's possession except during tours and during the final presentation at the end of the World Cup.

That trophy was placed in the Rotunda of the Utah State Capitol for a press conference ahead of a public viewing in Sandy on Wednesday evening. The tickets for the viewing are sold out, but fans can head to the standby line for a chance to get in at America First Field from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FOX 13 Sports reporter Grace Lawrence went to the stadium:

“This is a chance for the community to come together to anticipate and get excited for the World Cup,” said Erica Hansen, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola, which is sponsoring the tour.

With just 71 days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it’s making 75 stops and more than 150 tour days. Governor Spencer Cox, President and CEO of local bottler, Swire Coca-Cola Andrea Kendell, and Brazilian soccer legend Gilberto Silva made remarks as they presented the trophy in Utah’s Capitol.

“Celebrate every goal and every moment,” Silva said, as he held the trophy in the Capitol.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is bringing 48 teams together to fight for the world title and a chance to hold the trophy, a chance only given every four years.