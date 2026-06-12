How to stay healthy while traveling: Tips from a doctor on avoiding vacation illness

Getting sick on vacation can ruin a trip. Dr. Mike Woodruff of Regence BlueCross BlueShield joined us to share practical tips for staying healthy while traveling.

How germs spread

Woodruff said germs spread in two main ways: through the air and through contact.

"First of all is airborne, and that's from people coughing and sneezing, and then you breathe it in," Woodruff said.

He recommended maintaining good airflow, avoiding confined spaces when possible, and keeping a mask in your travel bag.

"In case you can't get out of that confined space," Woodruff said.

The second way germs spread is through contact — touching surfaces or people and then touching your face or mouth. Woodruff said frequent handwashing and using hand sanitizer are the most effective defenses.

Food and water safety

Woodruff said travelers should pay close attention to food and water safety, especially internationally.

"Know who's preparing your food, know how long it's been sitting out, know if it's safe to drink the tap water where you are," Woodruff said.

He added that if tap water is unsafe to drink, the ice is likely unsafe as well. He recommended sticking to bottled water when in doubt and choosing hot, thoroughly cooked foods at picnics and buffets over items like potato salad that may have been sitting out for hours.

Vaccinations and travel requirements

For travelers heading to destinations that require specific immunizations, Woodruff said the best first step is contacting your primary care doctor or clinic.

"This is why it's really important to have a connection to your primary care doctor or your clinic," Woodruff said.

He also pointed to the CDC website as an online resource that lists vaccination and health requirements by destination.

Should you travel if you're sick?

Woodruff said travelers who have the option to delay their trip when sick should do so.

"You're gonna get better faster and you're gonna feel better and have a better trip if you delay, and you get plenty of rest, make sure your symptoms are improving," Woodruff said.

For those who must travel while sick, he said to wear a mask, cover coughs with your elbow, and wash hands frequently.

Sleep and a travel med kit

Woodruff said sleep is often overlooked as a key part of staying healthy while traveling.

"Sleep is the recharge for your immune system's battery, so get plenty of sleep," Woodruff said.

He also recommended packing a basic over-the-counter med kit that includes:

A pain reliever such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen

An antihistamine such as diphenhydramine or loratadine

Hydrocortisone cream for rashes

An antibiotic ointment

Bug spray for destinations with insects

Pepto-Bismol

"The king, I think, is Pepto-Bismol. Bring that with you," Woodruff said.

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