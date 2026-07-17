Crispy mahi fish sandwiches with Smith's Chef Jeff

Golden, crispy mahi-mahi layered with fresh toppings and tucked into a toasted bun makes this sandwich the kind of meal that tastes like summer by the first bite.

Ingredients

Fish

● 1½ lbs mahi mahi fillets, cut into 4 portions

● Salt and pepper

Dry Dredge

● ½ cup all-purpose flour

● 2 Tbsp cornstarch

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● ½ tsp garlic powder

Batter

● 1 cup all-purpose flour

● ¼ cup cornstarch

● 1 tsp baking powder

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● 1 egg white

● 1¼ cups ice-cold club soda (plus more if needed)

Tartar Sauce

● ½ cup mayonnaise

● 1 Tbsp sweet relish

● 1 Tbsp finely minced dill pickle

● 1 tsp lemon juice

● ½ tsp Dijon mustard

● 1 tsp sugar

Sweet Vinegar Fish House Slaw

● 1 lb coleslaw mix

● ½ cup apple cider vinegar

● ⅓ cup granulated sugar

● 1 Tbsp lemon juice

● 1 Tbsp finely grated onion

● 1 tsp celery seed

● ¾ tsp kosher salt

● ¼ tsp black pepper

Sandwich Assembly

● 4 brioche or potato buns

● 4 slices American cheese

Directions

Prepare the Slaw

● Whisk together the vinegar, sugar, lemon juice, grated onion, celery seed, salt, and pepper.

● Toss with the coleslaw mix until evenly coated.

● Refrigerate while preparing the fish and tartar sauce.

Make the Tartar Sauce

● Whisk together all tartar sauce ingredients and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Prepare the Fish

● Pat the mahi dry and season lightly with salt and pepper.

● Combine the dry dredge ingredients in one bowl.

● In a second bowl whisk together the batter ingredients until smooth.

● The batter should lightly coat the back of a spoon. Add a splash more club soda if needed.

Fry the Fish

● Dredge the fish lightly in the dry mixture.

● Dip into the batter and allow excess to drip off.

● Fry at 350°F for 4–5 minutes until golden, crisp, and cooked through.

● Drain on a wire rack.

● Place a slice of American cheese on each piece of hot fish.

Assemble

● Spread tartar sauce on the bottom bun.

● Add the crispy fish and top bun.

● Serve immediately with the sweet vinegar slaw on the side.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Making the slaw first gives the flavors time to meld while the fish cooks.

● Keep the club soda ice cold for the lightest, crispiest batter.

● Drain fried fish on a wire rack to help maintain its crunch.

● Serving the slaw on the side keeps the fish crisp and the sandwich easy to eat.

● American cheese melts beautifully and adds classic fish-house flavor.