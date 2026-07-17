Crispy mahi fish sandwiches with Smith's Chef Jeff

Golden, crispy mahi-mahi layered with fresh toppings and tucked into a toasted bun makes this sandwich the kind of meal that tastes like summer by the first bite.
Ingredients
Fish
● 1½ lbs mahi mahi fillets, cut into 4 portions
● Salt and pepper
Dry Dredge
● ½ cup all-purpose flour
● 2 Tbsp cornstarch
● 1 tsp kosher salt
● ½ tsp garlic powder
Batter
● 1 cup all-purpose flour
● ¼ cup cornstarch
● 1 tsp baking powder
● 1 tsp kosher salt
● 1 egg white
● 1¼ cups ice-cold club soda (plus more if needed)
Tartar Sauce
● ½ cup mayonnaise
● 1 Tbsp sweet relish
● 1 Tbsp finely minced dill pickle
● 1 tsp lemon juice
● ½ tsp Dijon mustard
● 1 tsp sugar
Sweet Vinegar Fish House Slaw
● 1 lb coleslaw mix
● ½ cup apple cider vinegar
● ⅓ cup granulated sugar
● 1 Tbsp lemon juice
● 1 Tbsp finely grated onion
● 1 tsp celery seed
● ¾ tsp kosher salt
● ¼ tsp black pepper
Sandwich Assembly
● 4 brioche or potato buns
● 4 slices American cheese
Directions
Prepare the Slaw
● Whisk together the vinegar, sugar, lemon juice, grated onion, celery seed, salt, and pepper.
● Toss with the coleslaw mix until evenly coated.
● Refrigerate while preparing the fish and tartar sauce.
Make the Tartar Sauce
● Whisk together all tartar sauce ingredients and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Prepare the Fish
● Pat the mahi dry and season lightly with salt and pepper.
● Combine the dry dredge ingredients in one bowl.
● In a second bowl whisk together the batter ingredients until smooth.
● The batter should lightly coat the back of a spoon. Add a splash more club soda if needed.
Fry the Fish
● Dredge the fish lightly in the dry mixture.
● Dip into the batter and allow excess to drip off.
● Fry at 350°F for 4–5 minutes until golden, crisp, and cooked through.
● Drain on a wire rack.
● Place a slice of American cheese on each piece of hot fish.
Assemble
● Spread tartar sauce on the bottom bun.
● Add the crispy fish and top bun.
● Serve immediately with the sweet vinegar slaw on the side.
Chef Jeff Tips
● Making the slaw first gives the flavors time to meld while the fish cooks.
● Keep the club soda ice cold for the lightest, crispiest batter.
● Drain fried fish on a wire rack to help maintain its crunch.
● Serving the slaw on the side keeps the fish crisp and the sandwich easy to eat.
● American cheese melts beautifully and adds classic fish-house flavor.