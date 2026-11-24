SALT LAKE CITY — Planning on driving in Utah during the Thanksgiving holiday? If so, leave extra time on the schedule so you don't arrive late to the festivities.

The Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays of up to 40 minutes on some state highways due to holiday travel through the weekend.

According to UDOT, Interstate 15 will feature the worst delays of the week starting on Wednesday, when southbound traffic from Spanish Fork to Nephi may see 25-minute delays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic delays will return as the holiday wraps up on Sunday, with the northbound I-15 section between St. George and Cedar City expected to see 40-minute delays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Meanwhile, northbound 1-15 between Nephi and Spanish Fork may also see delays up to 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Thirty-minute delays are also expected Sunday on westbound US-6 from Soldier Summit to Spanish Fork.

Drivers won't have to worry about construction delays, as UDOT will suspend all projects over the weekend and will open all lanes to traffic, although some existing lane restrictions and traffic shifts will remain in place.