SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier is no longer a secret, just known along the Wasatch Front. The collegiate football world has taken notice of the Utes quarterback, who is now on very short lists for top awards.

On Tuesday, Dampier was named a finalist for two of college football's most prestigious awards after being the only FBS player responsible for multiple touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Utah Utes stand alone as college football’s last undefeated team at 11-0:

Utah Utes stand alone as college football’s last undefeated team

Dampier is one of three finalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the best collegiate quarterback, joining Miami's Darian Mensah and Wake Forest's Gio Lopez.

The Utah quarterback was also named one of three finalists for the 90th Maxwell Award, presented to the collegiate player of the year. Dampier once again joins Mensah as a finalist, along with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Devon Dampier's case for Heisman goes far beyond the field:

Devon Dampier's case for Heisman goes beyond the field

Dampier is the first Utah finalist for either award, and both will be announced on Dec. 11.

According to the university, Dampier is the only the fourth power conference quarterback since 2000 to have 20+ passing touchdowns and 8+ rushing touchdowns for a team that started the season 11-0.

Dampier will learn on Dec. 7 whether he is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, college football's ultimate honor.