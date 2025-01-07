Tinted windows won't get you pulled over by cops under proposed Utah bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers cruising the state with illegally tinted windows won't need to worry about being pulled over by police due to overly-darkened tones if a proposed bill passes through the state legislature.

The bill introduced by House Majority Whip Karianne Lisonbee would prohibit officers from stopping drivers on state roadways solely because of their tinted side windows. The bill would also disallow police from suspending a driver's license for a tinting violation.

Should the bill pass during the upcoming legislative session, drivers with illegally tinted windows could still be ticketed as a secondary offense, but not as the main reason for a traffic stop.

Current Utah laws state that driver and front seat passenger side windows must not allow less than 43 percent light transmittance, but all other windows behind the front seat have no minimum requirements.

The legislature's 2025 General Session begins Jan. 21.