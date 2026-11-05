Carbon High School celebrates community, student programs as FOX 13 Cool School of the Week

PRICE, Utah — From the theater stage to quiz bowl competitions, students at Carbon High School have plenty of reasons to be proud of their school. That sense of community and school spirit is why the Price school is FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week.

For students in the theater department, community is especially meaningful. The department is preparing for its production of Hello, Dolly!, bringing students together to share their love of performing.

“It’s been so fun, such a welcoming community and experience, and I love getting to do what I love with the people I love,” said Bentley, a Carbon High theater student.

The school’s quiz bowl team offers another opportunity for students to put their knowledge to the test. The competitive trivia competition challenges teams to answer questions quickly and accurately.

One student described the excitement of knowing an answer and helping their team come out on top.

“It’s just such a thrill to get a question that you know the answer to, that you’re so confident in, and then you just get it and you win,” the student said.

Music is another big part of life at Carbon High. Marching band students say the friendships they’ve built make performing together even more rewarding. The team was also getting ready for the state marching band competition this weekend.

“I love the community we have here with our band family and how it’s just so much fun to be playing music with all of our best friends,” said Jayden, a Carbon High band student.

The school has also brought a Veteran's Memorial Wall to life, honoring former students and family members who have served in our armed forces.

But Carbon High’s commitment to its students goes beyond the classroom and extracurricular activities. The school is also working to make sure students have access to the resources and support they need.

A new Teen Resource Center is in the works, providing students with a place to get additional help with essentials like food, clothing, meals and even access to a hot shower.

“We’re super excited about this space. It’s something that we’ve been working on for a long time,” said Nachae Clark.

The project also caught the attention of Spencer Carver with Granite Credit Union, who presented the school with a donation to help support the center.

Clark said the money will go toward providing resources for students, including food and clothing.

We love to hear from high schools across Utah! If you know a Cool School, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.