How Advantage Arts Academy uses the arts to teach every subject

HERRIMAN, Utah — Creativity is taking center stage at Advantage Arts Academy, where students are learning through the arts in every subject, part of the reason they are FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week.

"Our charter school is based on the Beverly Taylor Sorenson Arts Learning Program, and arts here at our school are not extra; they are how we learn," said school Principal Kelly Simonsen.

That philosophy is evident throughout the school, from colorful student artwork lining the walls to classrooms where creativity and academics go hand in hand. Students say they enjoy the unique structure and variety in their schedules.

The school is also hosting its first-ever annual art show, where a multitude of projects will be on display for the community to enjoy. "This wall right here is work from students that were their favorites for the year, but we've also done self-portraits, we've done other arts-integrated types of projects," said Arts Integration Specialist Jennifer Parks.

The show continues into the library, where the future of the students at Advantage Arts Academy is so bright it glows in the dark! "Our library has transformed into our glow room for our art show tonight, showcasing all of our different art projects that are arts-integrated focused," said instructional coach Jen Heywood.

Music is another key part of the curriculum, and right now some students are learning how to play the ukulele. "My favorite part about playing the ukulele is probably because we learn a lot about social studies, and places all around the world, and music is kind of what ties all of us together," said one music student.

The school's efforts were recognized by Granite Credit Union at the end of the morning, with Jennifer Parks and Jenn Heywood being given a special donation.

"We're pleased to recognize you with this Cool School of the Week and a donation to help continue all that you're doing to help these wonderful students," said Spencer Carver, Marketing Director for Granite Credit Union.

"Nobody can do this alone, we need this support from each other, from the community, from the parents, our teachers, so we're so grateful," said Parks.

FOX 13 News and Granite Credit Union would love to highlight your school next. To nominate a Cool School, fill out our nomination form.