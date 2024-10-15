Boo-yah! When it comes to Halloween, Utah can't be topped

SALT LAKE CITY — There are no bones about it, even for an evil-eyed skeleton, that Utah knows how to scare up some serious fun on Halloween.

Whether it's the neighborhood houses decorated with haunting detail across the state or the corn mazes and pumpkin patches that seemingly pop up on every street corner, when it comes to Halloween, the Beehive State goes batty over the holiday.

So it should come as no surprise that Utah tops the list of states that go all out when decorating for All Hallows' Eve, leaving the rest of the U.S. with a chill of jealousy running up their tingling spines.

A newly released study by CouponBirds has officially ranked Utah number one for Halloween Decorations.

"You might not expect the Beehive State to be so invested in Halloween, but they take pride in decking out their homes with intricate displays of cobwebs, tombstones, and witches on broomsticks. Halloween isn't just a night — it's a season here!" the study said.

The study analyzed Google search terms to determine its rankings.

STATES THAT DECORATE MOST FOR HALLOWEEN :

