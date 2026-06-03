Older driver crashes in Utah rose sharply in 2025, but a free program could save your life

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 10,000 crashes in Utah in 2025 involved older drivers — those 65 and older — and fatalities from those crashes rose almost 50% compared to 2024.

The data points to a growing danger on Utah roads for aging drivers. Among the most alarming findings: 2025 was the deadliest year on record for motorcycle crashes, and about 25% of older driver-related crashes involved motorcycles.

Katherine Hemphill, vulnerable roadway users program manager for the Utah Department of Public Safety, addressed the toll. "2025 was the most deadly year for motorcycle crashes on record, and about 25% of the older driver-related crashes were on motorcycles," Hemphill said.

As drivers age, they become more physically vulnerable in crashes and, according to the data, more likely to die in one. In response, the Utah Department of Public Safety offers the Yellow Dot Program — a free initiative designed to help first responders provide proper care to drivers after a crash.

The program works by having participants fill out a Yellow Dot form listing their current medications and medical conditions, attach a photo of themselves, and store both in their vehicle's glove box. A yellow dot sticker is then placed on the driver's side of the front windshield, near the oil change sticker, to alert first responders to look for the form.

Hemphill explained how the system works. "This sticker goes on your front windshield up near where your oil change sticker is. This pamphlet goes in your glove box. The sticker directs responders to the glove box to look for this specifically," Hemphill said.

The information inside that pamphlet could be life-saving, particularly when a driver is unconscious or unable to communicate.

"If you are not able to tell responders what kind of medication you're on or what allergies you have, if they can find it in here, that might determine what kind of medication or care that they give you after the fact, which could prevent deadly medication interactions or allergies from happening," Hemphill said.

Because crashes can leave anyone unable to speak — and people of all ages may rely on specific medications — the Yellow Dot Program is open to all drivers, not just those 65 and older.

How to sign up for the Yellow Dot Program

To get started, you need three items: a Yellow Dot form, a photo of yourself, and a Yellow Dot sticker. The photo should be one from which you can be easily identified — no hats or sunglasses.

Yellow Dot forms and stickers are available at the following locations:



Utah Highway Safety Office

University of Utah Health

Salt Lake County Library locations

Davis County Hospital

Washington County Health Department

St. George Regional

Weber County Aging Services

Southeast Utah Health Department

Bureau of EMS

Syracuse Fire Department

Utah County Health Department

The form can also be downloaded online. For questions or to request materials or a free class, contact:



Katherine Hemphill, VRU Program Manager: khemphill@utah.gov or 801-386-2911

Jamie Troyer, RN (materials and free classes): jamie.troyer@hsc.utah.edu or 801-585-2991

Additional regional contacts include:



Box Elder: Rhonda Merryweather, 435-207-4570, rhonda.merryweather@imail.org

Salt Lake: Jamie Troyer, 801-585-2991, jamie.troyer@hsc.utah.edu

Tooele: Kristen Bolinder, 435-227-2454, kbolinder@tooelehealth.org

Wasatch: Jonelle Fitzgerald, 435-657-3260, jfitzgerald@wasatch.utah.gov

Weber: Kathy Murdock, 801-778-6615, k.murdock@co.weber.ut.us

Wendover: Fernando Reina, 775-664-2081, fernando.reina@wendoverambulance.com

For more information on older adult driver safety, visit the University of Utah Health Trauma Program's website at adultdrivingsafety.utah.edu.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.