Lineup announced for 2026 Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series

SALT LAKE CITY — The lineup is set for Salt Lake City's annual Twilight Concert Series this summer.
The SLC Arts Council announced the schedule on Tuesday. The concerts will take place at the Gallivan Center and the SLC Civic Center (located between the downtown library and the City & County Building).
LINEUP:
- Monday, July 13
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Openers: Big Richard, Michelle Moonshine
- Gallivan Center
- Friday, July 17
- Freddie Gibbs
- Openers: Amie Blu, Roo Nostalgia
- Gallivan Center
- Monday, July 27
- Suki Waterhouse
- Openers: Beeson, TBD
- Gallivan Center
- Tuesday, August 4
- MUNA
- Openers: Nicole Canaan, TBD
- Civic Center
- Saturday, August 29
- Goose
- Opener: Theoretical Blonde
- Civic Center
- Thursday, October 1
- The War On Drugs
- Openers: Lo Moon, Musor
- Gallivan Center
Season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Individual tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought online HERE.
The price of season tickets, including fees and taxes, is $100.54 for General Admission or $326.45 for VIP. Individual tickets are $25.92 total. VIP tickets range from $76.75 to $99.34.
Entertainment