Lineup announced for 2026 Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series

SALT LAKE CITY — The lineup is set for Salt Lake City's annual Twilight Concert Series this summer.

The SLC Arts Council announced the schedule on Tuesday. The concerts will take place at the Gallivan Center and the SLC Civic Center (located between the downtown library and the City & County Building).

LINEUP:



Monday, July 13

Old Crow Medicine Show

Openers: Big Richard, Michelle Moonshine

Gallivan Center

Friday, July 17

Freddie Gibbs

Openers: Amie Blu, Roo Nostalgia

Gallivan Center

Monday, July 27

Suki Waterhouse

Openers: Beeson, TBD

Gallivan Center

Tuesday, August 4

MUNA

Openers: Nicole Canaan, TBD

Civic Center

Saturday, August 29

Goose

Opener: Theoretical Blonde

Civic Center

Thursday, October 1

The War On Drugs

Openers: Lo Moon, Musor

Gallivan Center

Season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Individual tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought online HERE.

The price of season tickets, including fees and taxes, is $100.54 for General Admission or $326.45 for VIP. Individual tickets are $25.92 total. VIP tickets range from $76.75 to $99.34.