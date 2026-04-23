Character building and STEM programs make Eastwood Elementary this week's Cool School

MILLCREEK, Utah — This week, our Cool School of the Week is Eastwood Elementary, a Millcreek elementary school that is being recognized for inspiring young minds through science, technology, engineering, and math.

The school is a Gold-designated STEM school, a distinction awarded by the Utah STEM Action Center.

According to school principal Matthew Graham, it's also one of only two schools on the east side of Granite School District to earn that recognition.

"We incorporate STEM subjects into all of our lessons", said Graham.

But beyond the STEM title, it's the sense of community that stands out.

"We have a lot of teachers that are really experienced and have been here for many years," said Dean of Students Rachel Reiser. "We have a lot of parents that went here as children and now choose to send their children here."

Eastwood Elementary also focuses on building strong character alongside academics. Programs like "Citizen of the Month" recognize students who demonstrate Granite School District Values in and out of the classroom.

Leadership is another key focus. Members of the Eastwood student council say they're learning how to make a difference — even at a young age — through initiatives like their cereal drive.

"We know we may be small stars, but we can make a stellar impact," said one student council student.

From the classroom to the crosswalk, students are stepping up. Safety patrol members say their job is about more than keeping students safe; it's also about setting an example and showing responsibility.

As part of the Cool School recognition, Granite Credit Union surprised the school with a donation to support its STEM programs.

"This is going to be really great for us because we need to buy things for our 3D printer, and other things that will help our students learn more about STEM," said Principal Graham.

To submit a Cool School nomination, email GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.