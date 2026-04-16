Snelgrove Ice Cream offers sweet summer jobs in Utah

When it comes to finding that first summer job, scooping ice cream might be a good fit. Over at Snelgrove Ice Cream, it’s been a community staple for the last 95 years.

Lyndsay Snelgrove, the great-granddaughter of the creator of Snelgrove Ice Cream, said it’s a sweet job not only for the ice cream but for the interpersonal skills that employees learn. “Definitely being friendly and talking to people, there’s a lot of chatting,” she said. “You get to scoop and chat at the same time.”

She said the best scooping tip is to go around the sides and not dig wells into the ice cream. “You want to scoop in a circle,” she said. “You don’t want to dig wells, it makes your ice cream more icy, and if you go around the sides, it keeps everything fresher.”

It’s an ice cream shop rooted deep in the Utah community. In 1929, Charles Rich Snelgrove created his own ice cream, something that would create a legacy for his family for generations.

“My great-grandpa and grandpa started this place in 1929, and luckily, they figured out good recipes and gave us a lot to pass down,” Lyndsay said.

Then, in 1935, Snelgrove Ice Cream was chosen to be in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Thanksgiving celebration at his summer home in Georgia. And the ice cream shop’s flavors reached the White House again. Richard Snelgrove — Lyndsay’s dad — visited the White House and created a jellybean flavor for President Ronald Reagan.

But in 1989, the business was acquired by another company. By the time 2017 rolled around, enter Lyndsay — Charles’s great-granddaughter — and her father Richard. They took up the baton and continued the family legacy.

It took a couple of years, but they were able to acquire the trademark name again. “I loved growing up a Snelgrove,” she said. “And I love hearing stories about families and history and memories and I wanted to recreate that. Ice cream is delicious done right and it just brings people together.”

In 2021, Lyndsay opened a shop in St. George. Now, they have locations in Centerville, Sandy, South Jordan, Lehi, and Bluffdale. They’re hiring now, so interested applicants can head to their website to learn more and apply.

“It’s a really great way to talk to people and do service, which is great,” Lyndsay said.