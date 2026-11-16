SALT LAKE CITY — The process to create the official emblem for the 2034 Winter Olympics in Utah is now underway, replacing the interim logo that met a lukewarm response when it was unveiled nearly a year ago.

Utah 2034 announced Monday that a group of creative agencies in the state and across the country has been issued a request for proposal for a new emblem.

According to the committee, the new emblem will incorporate elements that will tell "Utah's story—drawing inspiration from its people, communities, landscapes, winter sports heritage, and pioneering spirit."

Utah 2034 name, logo unveiled on 3,000-day mark of Olympics return:

Utah 2034 name, logo unveiled on 3,000 day mark of Olympics return

In November 2025, on the 3,000-day mark of the Olympic Games returning to Utah, the interim logo was unveiled, and despite being introduced as only transitional, it was greeted with a general "meh." Even Utah Gov. Spencer Cox chimed in after its release, saying the logo "has really brought people together because everyone seems to not like it.”

The Utah 2034 committee is expected to select the winning creative agency that will design the new emblem over the next few months.

“We want [the emblem] to reflect the pride and spirit of the people who call this state home and the welcome we will extend to athletes and fans in 2034," said Fraser Bullock, Utah 2034 President and Executive Chair. "The emblems are an important first step, and we look forward to seeing Utah’s creativity help shape this next chapter of our Olympic and Paralympic journey.”