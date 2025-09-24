Former employee charged after discovery of $188,000 in missing Iron County funds

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A former Iron County employee has been criminally charged after $188,000 in county funds were discovered to have been misappropriated in a multi-year skimming scheme.

The Utah State Auditor's Office announced the discovery Wednesday, following an investigation after a whistleblower filed a complaint alleging that the county's Building Department Office manager was stealing building permit fees that had been paid in cash.

The case against Chelsea Boxwell was filed a few weeks ago, with a charge of felony Misuse of Public Funds and Theft.

Working in coordination with the Iron County Auditor, the review by the State Auditor's Office found the missing money originated from cash building permit payments that dated back to 2018. Boxwell admitted to talking some of the missing funds, according to the review.

“Credit goes to the whistleblower who had the courage to contact our office,” said Utah State Auditor Tina Cannon. “With that information, our Office was able to initiate our limited review, bring additional facts to light, and ensure proper safeguards were implemented going forward.”

According to the State Auditor's Office, the review also found "broader weaknesses in county cash receipting practices that, if unaddressed, could expose other departments to similar risks."

The report recommended that the county improve its procedures and strengthen controls over mailed payments.