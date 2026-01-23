Mike Hyde refuses to remain silent following suspect's claim of innocence in wife's murder

ROOSEVELT, Utah — For the first time since immediately following his wife's 2024 murder, Mike Hyde is speaking out, sharing how he and his family have been waiting impatiently for justice as the only suspect in the case claims his alleged innocence.

In an email sent Friday to Utah and national media outlets, and titled "Murder Investigation - Kimberly Hyde - Roosevelt, UT," Mike Hyde admitted that he is no longer adhering to what he said was a police request to remain silent.

"False allegations made this week require me to speak out and defend myself and my spouse," Hyde wrote. "The authorities understand my desire to clear my name given the evidence they hold, including evidence that has not been released to me or the public."

The body of Kimberly Hyde was found inside her car on Oct. 7, 2024 in Vernal, about 40 miles from the couple's home in Roosevelt. Less than two weeks later, Henry Resuera was identified as the main suspect in the death and was later charged with aggravated murder.

Resuera remains at large after fleeing the country and moving to the Philippines.

Hyde's email came days after Resuera claimed his innocence during an appearance on a podcast.

"It is sickening to me to hear such lies and manipulations of the media and to think of the terrible suffering Kim must have gone through," said Hyde of Resuera's comments.

According to Hyde, the Vernal Police Department has told him they have "thousands of pages of evidence" that have not yet been released as they "might compromise the integrity of the investigation." Hyde also claimed that INTERPOL, the international criminal police organization, believes Resuera is associated with six murder cases in the Philippines.

"It is common for a killer to fabricate a story in an attempt to create reasonable doubt. That is a strategy typically employed by the guilty. It will not work in this case," Hyde wrote.

On Wednesday, Vernal police posted a message to social media that also disputed Resuera's statements, adding that he remains the sole suspect in the case, but that they take "all allegations very seriously" in regard to claims of innocence.

"Those who wish to join me in seeking justice are urged to stop speculating on social media and let the law enforcement professionals do their jobs," said Hyde, who went on to say that pressure needs to be applied to the FBI to force the Philippine government to extradite Resuera.

"I urge Mr. Resuera to summon even an ounce of decency to stop lying," he wrote, "take responsibility for his actions, and accept the consequences of his evil acts."

At the end of his email, Hyde referenced those who have targeted his life since Kimberly's death, as well as the "amateur detectives, gossipers and other unsavory individuals" who he says have promoted conspiracy theories about the murder.

Hyde, who has since remarried, shared how he and Kimberly had planned for what would happen should one of them die before the other.

"We each wanted the other to be happy and move forward with our lives," he wrote. "Kim knew that I would want another companion, but asked me to wait at least one year before remarrying. I have honored her request."