Wanda Barzee officially charged after violating probation by visiting parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Wanda Barzee, the woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart over two decades ago, has officially been charged with violating her probation as a sex offender by visiting multiple Salt Lake City parks.

Barzee was charged Friday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office with two counts of Violation by a Sex Offender of a Protected Area, a Class A misdemeanor. The charges come just over a week after she was arrested at her home.

The arrest came after Salt Lake City police investigated reports of Barzee being seen at Liberty Park on April 9. When she was arrested, Barzee admitted to officers that she was at the park because she was "commanded to by the Lord."

As part of Barzee's parole conditions following her release from prison in 2018, she is prohibited from visiting any community parks.

Barzee also admitted to visiting Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.

On Thursday, Smart shared a message about the arrest of her kidnapper, thanking police for their efforts and saying she refused to live her life in fear of Barzee. Smart added that this latest incident reminds officials that "when authorities take these situations, these violations seriously, it sends a very important message that survivor safety matters."

Barzee was ordered to appear in court on June 6.