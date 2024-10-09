Utah law enforcement asks public to be extra cautious as daylight hours get shorter

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah law enforcement agencies are asking drivers to slow down and be less reckless.

Eagle Mountain city officials were sent videos of motorcyclists caught on camera driving dangerously through a neighborhood.

Monday night, the Utah County Sheriff's Office posted a series of videos raising awareness about the dangers of driving recklessly.

These motorcycle riders on Hillside Dr in @eaglemtncity are going to cause a death! If you know who they are please call dispatch at (801)798-5600. pic.twitter.com/dlOeBswByN — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) October 8, 2024

“Motorcycle riders who were driving recklessly through the streets here — through Hillside Drive here primarily, but also on some of the trails,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Cannon said road behavior as seen in the recent videos could cause potentially fatal situations.

“And if somebody is killed because someone is driving recklessly on the road, you can’t go back and change that, and you and they are going to have to live with that outcome for the rest of their lives,” said Cannon.

Police are reminding the public that dirt bikes and motorcycles aren’t supposed to be on walking trails.

“People are out more, people out doing things, there’s more people out and about and drivers need to be safe and pay attention when they’re on the road,” said Draper Police Officer Rulon Green.

Draper Police responded to an accident involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

“Bus was heading eastbound on 114th when a vehicle that was heading northbound drove through the light and collided with the bus. There were four students on the bus. None of them reported any injuries,” said Green.

Monday in Mapleton, a school crossing guard was injured after being struck by a vehicle.

“People need to watch for pedestrians, especially now that school is in," Green said. "With it being darker in the morning and getting darker earlier, we have a lot of pedestrians, especially with that weather."

They're asking those behind the wheel to be cautious so we can keep roadways safe for everyone.