COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wade Christofferson, the brother of a leading apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will spend 45 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing a minor.

A federal judge in Ohio handed down the sentence Tuesday. Christofferson admitted in plea agreement documents that he sexually abused two girls in Ohio and Utah. But the federal charge he pleaded guilty to stems from Christofferson, who lives in Ohio, sending sexually explicit letters to the girl in Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune generally does not identify sexual assault victims and is not specifying how Christofferson knew the two girls in an effort to protect their privacy.

Christofferson’s older brother is D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the faith’s governing First Presidency.

The Salt Lake City-based church has said that the apostle did not learn about any abuse allegations against his sibling until sometime in 2020-21. Those allegations were from decades earlier which were denied, a church spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the apostle didn’t take action because the adult victim requested privacy.

When the church leader learned “late last year” of the recent abuse that led to the federal charge, the church spokesperson said, the faith leader reported it to legal authorities within hours.

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