Ancient petroglyphs nearly 3,000 years old vandalized in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A destructive trend that has become a common occurrence in Utah has once again turned up after ancient petroglyphs were found vandalized in Emery County.

Graffiti was found etched across four petroglyphs at the Buckhorn Draw Pictograph Panel in the San Rafael Swell. The Utah Bureau of Land Management said the site has been there for possibly 3,000 years.

"Silvia P" was the wording in the vandalism that is now being investigated by the agency's Price field office.

Utah Bureau of Land Management Vandalism discovered at Buckhorn Draw Pictograph Panel in the San Rafael Swell



"Vandalizing archaeological sites erases our past and denies future generations the chance to experience history firsthand," the agency said on social media.

In the past few months, multiple examples of vandalism have been found at Utah historical sites, including one that led to the arrest of a woman who had defaced the etchings on the Wire Pass Trail in Kane County.

Blue powder stains Utah red rocks after powder cannon blast:

Blue powder stains Utah red rocks after powder cannon blast

In December, rangers spent hours cleaning up the mess left behind after someone set off a blue powder canyon on the red rocks of Snow Canyon State Park.

The Bureau of Land Management asks anyone who has information on the Buckhorn Draw Pictograph Panel vandalism to contact their Price field office.

Discovering the petroglyphs of Nine Mile Canyon below: