Juab High School cancels in-person classes due to bat infestation

NEPHI, Utah — Juab High School in the city of Nephi is canceling in-person classes on Wednesday to further deal with a bat problem in the building.

The Juab School District said this is being done "out of an abundance of caution." All classes will be held virtually on Wednesday, and they expect class to return to normal on Thursday.

"This will allow the JHS campus to be empty so the professional wildlife mitigation workers can move freely and inspect all areas of the building for bats," the district's announcement read.

Last week, the high school had to move classes and cancel activities that were held in the gym or neighboring classrooms due to the bats' presence.

