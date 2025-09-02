Wrong-way driver on I-15 stopped after pursuit in Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — A suspect driving an alleged stolen SUV led Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a highway pursuit before heading the wrong way on Interstate 15 near Beaver on Tuesday.

Troopers first attempted to stop the suspect at around 11 a.m. on Main Street in Beaver after they were spotted speeding in a Lexus SUV that was later found to have been listed as stolen in California.

Continuing at a high rate of speed, the suspect then fled onto northbound I-15, leading troopers to initiate an immediate pursuit. When the suspect left the highway and then reentered, going northbound in the southbound lanes, troopers broke off the chase.

The unidentified suspect continued driving the wrong way at speeds up to 70 miles per hour while on the shoulder of the highway.

Beaver County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted the SUV heading southbound on I-15 just south of the I-70 junction before it crossed into northbound lanes for a time, and then returned to the southbound side.

Moments later, the suspect once again crossed all lanes of northbound traffic and began driving the wrong way on the shoulder, although at a slower speed.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was able to catch up to the SUV and pin it at a low speed while it was off the road. Once the Lexus was stopped, the suspect was taken into custody.