Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show postponed due to 'operational commitments'

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The popular Warrior Over the Wasatch Air Show scheduled for this summer at Hill Air Force Base has been postponed to 2027.

In an announcement Tuesday, base officials said the postponement was due to "operational commitments." While those commitments were not laid out in full, they are no doubt related to the 421st Fighter Squadron and other personnel based at Hill being involved in the ongoing Iran War.

The new dates of the air show are June 19-20, 2027.

Held every other year, the air show draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Davis County base who enjoy watching the Air Force Thunderbirds perform, as well as other acts.

Warriors Over the Wasatch is the latest U.S. air show to be called off due to the Middle East conflict. In the days after the war began, two shows in California were canceled, leaving some to wonder whether the Utah version would see changes if the conflict continued into the spring and summer.

During the first week of March, Hill Air Force Base used social media to respond to speculation about this year's show by saying things were "full speed ahead" to hold the event.

Layton community sends love, support to Hill Air Force Base troops as Iran strikes begin:

Layton community sends love, support to Hill Air Force Base troops as Iran tension escalates

“While disappointing to have to postpone the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show, The Utah Air Show Foundation is 100 percent here to support Hill AFB and their mission which will always come first,” said Kevin Ireland, Utah Air Show Foundation executive director. “We will continue to work on presenting the best air show possible as a partner to Hill AFB and look forward to our next opportunity in 2027.”

In late February, ahead of the start of the war, F-35 fighter jets from Hill Air Force Base were seen landing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in Great Britain. It's not known how many Utah-based personnel are actively participating in military operations in or near Iran.

"This was not the outcome any of us hoped for. We know this news is a great disappointment to the community partners, performers, and thousands of supporters who make this event a success," said Col. Dan Cornelius, 75th Air Base Wing commander. "We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience, and it became evident that with current constraints, we could not guarantee the quality and scale that defines the Warriors Over the Wasatch show and that our community deserves."